NEW IBERIA, La- Louisiana State Police (LSP) needs your help finding a missing girl who is believed to be in imminent danger.
LSP says 10-year-old Jalisa Lassalle was last seen on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts.
Lassalle is 4-feet 6-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.
She was seen getting into a gray 4-door car. LSP believes it could possibly be a Nissan or a Honda.
The driver was described as an older African American male with sideburns and a hat.
If you see Lassalle or the driver, please call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or call 911.