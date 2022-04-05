BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana State Police suspended a Department of Public Safety lawyer for three weeks for telling colleagues about her part in an internal investigation into a State Police troop facing scrutiny for a series of brutal beatings of Black motorists.
Her punishment is more than twice a 50-hour suspension State Police gave to a trooper who dragged Ronald Greene by his shackled feet before Greene died, Jennifer Murray's lawyer points out.
“They focused on her because she was one of the only non-troopers on this panel,” said Cliff Ivey, a lawyer for Murray, the DPS attorney.
A State Police spokesman denied Murray was singled out, saying all members of the audit team were investigated equally following a probe into possible leaked body camera video by someone on the team.
