In the early hours yesterday a Louisiana State Trooper was ambushed and murdered in Ascension Parish. His ambush was apart of a killing spree that resulted in two deaths and three major injuries.
The suspect, 31-year-old Matthew Mire ambushed Master Trooper, Adam Gaubert, while he was sitting in his fully marked patrol unit. Mire had been a person of interest in other parishes for other shooting incidents.
Mire was arrested last night at 10pm after police and investigators searched throughout the day. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained by a K-9 bite and suspected self inflicted gun shot wound to the leg.
Mire is being charged in Ascension Parish for aggravated flight from an officer, attempted first degree murder of a police officer, and first degree murder of a police officer and arrest warrants in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.
Master Trooper Adam Gaubert had been serving with the Louisiana State Police for nineteen years.