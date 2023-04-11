UNION PARISH, La.--The five Louisiana law enforcement officers charged in the May 2019 violent arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Tuesday.
The five defendants were all present in court with their respective attorneys, according to J. Michael Small, who is representing Kory York, one of the Louisiana State troopers involved in Greene’s arrest.
York is facing a charge of negligent homicide. The charges for the three other troopers and one Union Parish deputy range from malfeasance in office to obstruction of justice, according to a copy of the indictment provided to CNN by Union Parish District Attorney John Belton.
Speaking to CNN before the hearing, Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother, said, “Justice delayed is not justice denied. Louisiana, right your wrongs!”