BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is shutting down state offices early Friday, giving workers a half-day off in honor of Juneteenth, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
Watch Live
Louisiana state workers get half-day holiday for Juneteenth
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands swarm tiny DeSoto village as trail ride crowd overflows; 1, maybe 2, shot
- Woman jailed, child placed with family members after drug arrest
- Shreveport couple arrested after major drug bust
- Louisiana records first hot car death
- Grand Cane mayor, Whitaker family respond to backlash after Big W Trail Ride
- La. Treasury sends out $16.9M in unclaimed property checks
- Mom faces additional charge in burning of baby in Natchitoches
- Attorney arrested in Bienville Parish on drug charges
- Downtown living: Limited but unique
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.