BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid a push for criminal justice reform several years ago, Louisiana legislators scaled back the practice of charging older youth defendants as adults and housing them in adult prisons and jails.
Under the so-called “Raise the Age” act, passed with bipartisan support in 2017, 17-year-olds charged with crimes would automatically enter the youth justice system and be housed in youth detention facilities — not adult lockups. The law brought Louisiana in line with more than 40 other states that have transitioned 17-year-olds out of the adult justice system in recent years.
That change could soon be reversed.
Citing a wave of crime and bursts of violence inside the state’s youth lockups, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and prosecutors wants to repeal the 2017 law. A bill approved unanimously last week by a Senate committee — a panel of three Democrats and four Republicans — would again send 17-year-olds to adult jails and prisons for all alleged crimes.
