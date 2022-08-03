BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana students show partial rebound on LEAP scores, including math and English. Public school students showed a partial rebound on key test scores after results plummeted last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, state education leaders announced Wednesday morning.
The percentage of students who met Louisiana's longtime achievement goal -- called mastery -- rose by 1 percentage point, to 31%, compared to 34% in 2019, the last time the exams were given in math, English, science and social studies before the pandemic.
The rate fell 5 percentage points last year.
Scores in math and English rose 3 percentage points each, according to the state Department of Education.
Last year math scores dropped by 7 percentage points and English showed a 5-point plunge.
Read more on the LEAP scores from our news partner The Advocate.
Detailed results are available at www.louisianabelieves.com.