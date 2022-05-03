SHREVEPORT, La. – A convicted cop killer has lost a chance at an appeal from the state’s highest court.
The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Grover Cannon’s petition to review his conviction and sentence in the August 2015 shooting death of Shreveport police Officer Thomas LaValley.
Cannon sought the review after the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal in January upheld the November 2019 jury conviction and subsequent sentence of life in prison. The state’s Supreme Court denied Cannon’s request without reviewing the court record.
Cannon shot and killed LaValley as he responded to a disturbance call at Cannon’s home in the Queensborough neighborhood. He denied committing the crime.
Cannon was charged with first-degree murder and faced the death penalty upon conviction. However, the jury from East Baton Rouge Parish could not reach a unanimous decision so Cannon was sentenced to life.