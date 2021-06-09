BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana won't be expanding the state Supreme Court, after House lawmakers Wednesday blocked debate on the proposal a day before the legislative session must end.
Louisiana Supreme Court expansion proposal fails in House
