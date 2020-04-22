NEW ORLEANS, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court has extended the date for trials in Louisiana.
In a order released Wednesday, the state's high court said no civil or criminal jury trials can be held in any Louisiana state court before June 30. The previous date had been May 1.
The order was put in place in March in response to the governor's public health emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though trials are on hold, some court proceedings are continuing via telephone or video conference. For example, Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said video court is held twice weekly in both parishes.
Exceptions to the order are civil protective orders, child in need of care proceedings, emergency child custody matters, proceedings for children removed from their home by emergency court order, proceedings related to emergency interdictions and mental health orders, matters of public health related to this crisis and other emergency matters necessary to protect the health, safety and liberty of individuals as determined by each court.