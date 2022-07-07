A 4-2 Louisiana Supreme Court refused Wednesday night to lift a lower court’s order to temporarily restrain the state from enforcing its ban on all abortions, except to save the mother’s life, until after Friday’s hearing.
Louisiana is one of 13 states with a “trigger law” that automatically ended the terminations of pregnancies by pills or surgical means once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which it did two weeks ago. All three abortion clinics in the state were to close immediately.
But Orleans Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso last week granted a temporary restraining order, which allowed the clinics to remain open pending the Friday hearing on the merits of the claim. The lawsuit – filed by a Shreveport abortion clinic, physicians, and others – argues the law is unclear on when the ban takes affect and on medical exceptions to the ban.
Defendants Attorney General Jeff Landry and Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Courtney Phillips, who serves under Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced Tuesday that they had asked the state Supreme Court to dissolve Giarrusso’s order. They argued the abortion rights plaintiffs “are willfully misreading clear terms in the law in an attempt to manufacture arguments that the statutes are unconstitutionally vague.”
Read more on the court's decision from our news partner The Advocate.