BATON ROUGE, La - The Louisiana Supreme Court has announced their closure due to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.
Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson made the announcement Sunday. The Chief Justice says considering the expected hazardous weather conditions from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm/Hurricane Laura could potentially cause road closures, the threat of high winds and flooding, it poses a safety risk for the public and court staff.
The Louisiana Supreme Court Offices and the Supreme Court Clerk of Court’s office will be closed Monday, August 24 through Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
This closure is considered a legal holiday in accordance with LA R.S. 1:55. All filings due during the period of closure shall be deemed timely filed if filed on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Court Closure Orders and information from courts across Louisiana will be posted on the website of the Louisiana Supreme Court, www.lasc.org, as they are received.
For more information visit lasc.org or contact Louisiana Supreme Court Public Information Specialist/Coordinator Trina S. Vincent at tvincent@lasc.org or (504) 310-2590.