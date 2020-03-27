BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has surpassed 2,700 people known to be infected with COVID-19 and 119 residents dead, according to the state Health Department.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana is tied with New Jersey for the second-highest rate of virus cases per capita, with the New Orleans region on track to run out of ventilators to care for the hardest-hit patients by the first week of April.
Although most people recover and many suffer only mild symptoms, COVID-19 can cause serious illness including respiratory problems for some, including the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. The disease is highly contagious.
“We have put in many days ago orders for 12,000 ventilators,” Edwards said. “To date, we have received exactly 192.”
The number of virus patients requiring ventilators continued to rise Friday. The health department said 773 infected people were hospitalized, with 270 of them needing ventilation. That's up from 239 patients needing ventilators a day earlier.
In new data about Louisiana's COVID-19 deaths, Edwards said early analysis shows 41% of the people who have died were diabetic, 31% had kidney disease and 28% were obese. In a state with high rates of obesity and diabetes, those numbers suggested Louisiana residents could be particularly at risk for some of the virus's worst impacts.
While Louisiana's virus hot spot remained New Orleans, troubling signs emerged of a spike in cases in the Shreveport/Bossier City area in northwest Louisiana, prompting Edwards to question whether enough people were following his calls to minimize contact with others and complying with his statewide “stay-at-home” order.
"The success that we will have … will be dependent on individuals all across the state of Louisiana," Edwards said.
"If we’re gonna flatten the curve, if we’re going to save lives, we must have full cooperation from all Louisianans and we have to have it now. Because we’re running out of time," the governor said.
At a Friday afternoon briefing, Edwards said Delta Airlines has offered to fly health care professional volunteers to the state for free.
He said the volunteers must register at lava.dhh.louisiana.gov
Two workers at Louisiana state prisons have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing some inmates into quarantine and heightening concerns that the tightly packed populations are at risk for an outbreak in a state.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections announced the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a statement Thursday evening that didn't name the two prisons where the employees worked, citing security concerns. The workers had limited contact with other staff and inmates and were isolated at home, the agency said. No inmates have tested positive for the virus, the Corrections Department said, and inmates who may have been exposed to the workers are quarantined.
"The reality is we are all at risk to this virus," Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc said in the statement. “Early on, we activated our department regulations and prison policies and took proactive measures in preparation for COVID-19. We have continuously educated and kept our prison population and staff informed on protocols and procedures aimed at reducing the risk of exposure.”
In New Orleans, city officials were working to temporarily move the homeless off the streets and into a hotel.
Meanwhile, state and city leaders were scrambling to create more hospital space to handle the expected surge in infected patients. The New Orleans convention center will serve as an overflow site, with the first 120-bed unit ready by the end of the weekend, Edwards said. Medical students were getting credentialed early, so hospitals can quickly hire them and fill staffing shortages.
President Donald Trump also agreed to create two 250-bed federal field hospitals in Louisiana, providing a 60-person “strike team” of health care workers to staff the sites, Edwards said. The White House also was sending a CDC epidemiology team to help with the state's response to “clusters” of coronavirus cases identified at six nursing homes.