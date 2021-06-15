BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state income taxes for 2020 are due Tuesday for most taxpayers around the state, but residents of five parishes struck by severe storms last month are getting an extension.
Louisiana tax deadline extended to Aug. 16 for 5 parishes
