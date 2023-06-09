SHREVEPORT, La. - Public school teachers across Louisiana will receive a $2,000 temporary stipend instead of a permanent pay raise.
After the rush to pass a $45 billion budget, lawmakers were unable to vote on a funding formula for the state's schools.
The National Education Association estimates that the average teacher salary for 2022-2023 was $68.5 thousand.
Louisiana teachers only made on average $52,600 in the 2022-2023 school year.
It's $4,000 less than the average across 16 southern states, and $15,000 less than the national average.
Caddo Parish teachers on average made $51,646, compared to Arkansas teachers at $51,612 and Texas teachers making $55,673.
Governor John Bel Edwards proposed a three thousand dollar raise to help close the gap.
But state lawmakers approved a one year stipend of $2,000.
"You know 2000 dollars is a decent amount of money," says Jacob Newsom, a history teacher at Saint Amant High School in Ascension Parish, "but you break it across 12 paychecks, which is how many teachers get paid, you're looking at it might help with one more bill maybe, but it doesn't match cost of living increase or inflation at all."
Some worry if the next governor and legislature will pass this same stipend next year--but Shreveport lawmaker Sam Jenkins (D) say there's a plan in place.
"The teachers are going to get a pay raise, it's coming out of the main budget bill," Jenkins said, "I attached a resolution to the bill to make sure that the pay raise that we're doing will also be recognized by BESE (Board of Elementary and Secondary Education) for the years coming forward. So we wanted to make sure BESE understood that its the legislatures intent that this be a recurring and continuing pay raise according to that resolution."
Anonymous teachers in Shreveport told KTBS 3 it's nice to get some money, but they feel their representatives didn't push for a permanent and lasting change, especially in light of more than two billion dollars in surplus funds left unspent.
The Bossier Parish School Board put out this statement:
"While we are grateful our educators will be receiving the one-time stipend, we are disappointed a permanent raise was not passed that they can count on each year and help encourage them to stay in the teaching profession. It was approved by BESE, sailed through the Senate and was given the House committee's blessing, but never called for a vote on the House floor. We remain hopeful it will become permanent next year."
One member of the Northwest Louisiana Delegation tells KTBS 3 claims that the house rejected teacher raises are false. The representative says they were not allowed to vote on the funding mechanism controlling teacher pay at the legislative session.