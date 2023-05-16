RUSTON, La. - North Louisiana is making the sky the limit.
La. Tech has added opportunities for students with a partnership with United Airlines and its latest partnership, Southwest Airlines.
Last month, La. Tech University teamed up with Southwest Airlines, providing a pilot training program called Destination 225°. Its goal is to provide a flight plan for students interested in becoming airline pilots.
“What this does is it gives them a direct path, so they don’t have to figure out their path on their own. They are just getting straight to Southwest and or United,” said Monty Montgomery, Tech’s professional aviation department chairman.
The job market for commercial pilots is projected to soar 6% by 2031 and nearly 18,000 jobs open up each year.
These partnerships are helping La. Tech graduates get jobs right out of college.
“They are at a 100% hire rate right now” said Montgomery.