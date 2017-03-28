RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech University and Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that creates a pathway for students at BPCC who have competed their associate’s degree in business and are looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana Tech President Les Guice was joined by BPCC Chancellor Rick Bateman, Jr. Thursday on the Tech campus to officially sign the agreement which ensures that each institution serves the needs of students by providing them with appropriate and accurate transfer and advising information.
The Pathway Articulation Agreement developed by the two institutions enables BPCC students who have earned an Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration to gain admission to the four-year Computer Information Systems (CIS) program in Louisiana Tech’s College of Business.
“Partnerships with higher education institutions like BPCC are critical to creating opportunities for our students to continue their studies and to position themselves to be competitive and productive in their career fields,” said Guice. “These agreements are also of great benefit to our industry partners who are coming to north Louisiana to find talented professionals who can contribute to the growth of their companies from day one.”
“We are always pleased when our partnerships build new bridges to four-year institutions, assist our students in moving on toward advanced degrees and advance our role in the talent development pipeline for a critical industry sector in our regional economy,” said Bateman.
As both institutions are committed to seamless transfer so students may successfully complete their academic goals, the new partnership enhances access for students across north Louisiana to a bachelor’s degree program with the outstanding faculty and resources of Louisiana Tech, and provides excellent credentials for entry-level employment and career advancement.
“We're thrilled to see Louisiana's institutions of higher learning adapt their curriculum to the needs of our industry,” said CSRA President and CEO Larry Prior. “This is another positive example of Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Tech working together to identify and develop the skills needed for their students’ careers. CSRA has become a part of the Bossier community and we're happy to support this progress.”
For more information on Louisiana Tech’s CIS program, visit http://www.business.latech.edu/cis.