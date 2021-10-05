RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech names first students picked for minority STEM group.
Students, faculty and family members celebrated the success of five undergraduate STEM students from three colleges who were chosen as the first cohort in Louisiana Tech University’s Louis Stokes Louisiana Alliance for Minority Participation program.
Industrial engineering major Symone Jackson, of Zachary, whose mentors are Todd Castleberry and Miguel Gates, was selected.
The statewide program is aimed at increasing the number and quality of minority students enrolling in and completing bachelor’s degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and going on to pursue graduate studies in STEM disciplines.
Other Louisiana Tech students chosen are:
Mathematics major Emmit Antwine, of Bossier City; mentors Laura Bostick and Courtney Jarrell
Biology major Khalil Brownlee, of Arkadelphia, Arkansas; mentors Terri Maness and Ramu Ramachandran
Biology major Morgan Fitzpatrick, of Shreveport; mentors Terri Maness and Becky McConnico
Biology major Aspen Frazier, of Alexandria; mentors Terri Maness and Sherry Peveto
Students in the program are given opportunities to participate in academic research, community service and mentoring. They are assigned two mentors — one to oversee a custom research project and one to aid them in professional development. Students also establish a peer network, receive a stipend and present their work at conferences and meetings.