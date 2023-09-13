RUSTON, La. - After 45 years of service to Louisiana Tech, President Les Guice has announced plans to retire at the end of the calendar year.
Guice became president of Tech in July 2013 following the retirement of Dan Reneau. Guice has served 10 years in that role.
"Les Guice is leaving an indelible mark on the university,' said Jim Henderson, University of Louisiana system president. "His character-based leadership, his vision, so many are going to reap benefits for generations of bulldogs to come. I am grateful for his friendship and not only his service to Louisiana Tech but to higher education in Louisiana.”
The search for Guice's replacement will begin immediately, and it's possible an interim president will not be appointed. Henderson says he thinks that may be able to find a permanent replacement to begin at the start of 2024.
"The timeline is part of the deliberative process that the board will go through. This is a very similar timeline to the one we performed at Nicholls State University about six years ago and we were able to get an excellent president in place on Jan. 1 and did not need an interim. Certainly that is an opportunity for us. The goal is not really the timeline. The goal is to find the right president to lead this institution into its next era," Henderson said.
Guice, his wife Kathy, and all three of sons graduated from Louisiana Tech.
“I have been blessed to be a part of an incredibly dedicated faculty, staff, and administration at Louisiana Tech for the past 45 years,” Guice said. “I have been most gratified to be a part of this team that puts the success of our students as the top priority. It becomes more evident each day that our students are seeing great value in their education at Tech, and they are spreading that word back home.”