RUSTON, La. – The Louisiana Tech University chapter of the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society will host a discussion by Dr. Heidi Adams, assistant professor of wildlife habitat management, at 5:30 p.m. April 11 in the community room of Gibson’s Natural Grocers at 1305 Commerce Street in Ruston.
Adams’ discussion titled, “Are your deer picky eaters?: An evaluation of white-tailed deer preference among commercial food plot seed mixes,” is the final installment in the series for the 2016-2017 school year. The event is free and the campus and local communities are invited to attend.
Establishment and management of food plots is a common practice used to attract wildlife to an area, but selecting among the many commercial seed mixes available can be difficult and confusing. Adams, along with students and faculty from Louisiana Tech’s School of Agricultural Sciences and Forestry, hope their research will help landowners select an appropriate seed mix for establishing their own food plots for wildlife.
Sponsored by Sigma Xi at Louisiana Tech, Science Café is a series of public “chats” with researchers during the fall, winter and spring academic quarters where members of the campus and local communities can have a conversation with a scientist about their work.
“One of the main goals of Sigma Xi is to promote scientific communication and we’d love for everyone to have the opportunity to learn about the exciting research that’s happening at Louisiana Tech,” says Sigma Xi Chapter President Dr. Terri Maness, assistant professor of biological sciences at Louisiana Tech.
For more information on Science Café at Louisiana Tech, contact Maness at tmaness@latech.edu.