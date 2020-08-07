RUSTON, La - On Friday, Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced that Louisiana Tech University would receive $367,623 in federal funding for preclinical research related to neurological disorders. In particular, the project's purpose is to evaluate treatments which could help to mitigate the follow-on effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI).
"Louisiana Tech University is once again leading the charge into research that could change the lives of thousands of Americans - including our brave men and women in uniform - who suffer from traumatic brain injury," said Abraham. "Northern Louisiana is home to the I-20 tech corridor, which is rapidly emerging as a home for STEM education and research to diversify our economy and build a more robust workforce. I couldn't be happier to see our home institutions taking the initiative to solve the most important problems we face as Americans."
"The immediate damage from a TBI can cause brain inflammation. This inflammation can last for weeks or months, and it can eventually cause long-lasting memory and emotional problems," said Murray. "We will test a combination of drugs that should reduce inflammation, which will prevent these problems from developing."
Teresa A. Murray, PhD, is an Edmondson/Crump Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering and Director of the Integrated Neuroscience and Imaging Lab Center in the Biomedical Research and Rehabilitation Sciences at Louisiana Tech University.