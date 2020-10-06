METAIRIE, La - The message was loud and clear. Emblazoned on the sign over the Metairie end of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, in a space usually reserved for traffic advisories, was this plea: "Jim Cantore, stay home."
The Weather Channel meteorologist is known for his live reporting from areas hit by hurricanes. As Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens and heads towards the Gulf of Mexico, there are questions on where Cantore will go next.
While viewers respect Cantore's hurricane and tropical storm mainstay, nobody likes to see him show up in their town because it's an indicator of the storm's target.
Cantore was quick to reply to the message on Twitter. He shared a photo of the sign with the question: "Where's the love?"
Louisiana residents replied by showing love to Cantore, but kindly asking him to stay far, far away until the end of an already busy hurricane season.