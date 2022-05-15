BATON ROUGE, La. - In a late-session surprise, the Louisiana House has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would bar third graders with reading problems from moving to the fourth grade.
Around 4,500 of Louisiana's third graders could be affected if the bill becomes law, depending on where the state sets the bar for passage, officials said.
The push is aimed at duplicating a Mississippi law that, backers say, helped spark extraordinary reading gains for children in that state.
The House earlier this month backed the bill, 84-12, and the legislation is awaiting a hearing before the Senate Education Committee.
The measure drew support from Republicans and Democrats alike in what could be Louisiana’s most dramatic bid to tackle seemingly intractable literacy problems.
