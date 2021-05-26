BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will add four days to Louisiana’s early voting period for presidential elections, after state senators Wednesday gave final passage to the proposal with a unanimous, bipartisan vote.
Louisiana to expand early voting for presidential elections
