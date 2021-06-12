SHREVEPORT, La- If you're looking for food, fun, and art this summer, Downtown Shreveport has it all.
Saturday was the first day of the Louisiana Trail Riders and Saddles and Spurs exhibitions at Artspace. The Louisiana Trail Riders exhibition features black and white photos by LSU art professor Jeremiah Ariaz which document the African American trail riding tradition that was born out of Creole Louisiana. The Saddles and Spurs exhibition features the trail riding culture of Northwest Louisiana and includes memorabilia like shirts, saddles, and spurs.
"This exhibition today is the Shreveport Regional Art Council's way of paying homage to the real, true history of the black cowboy," said Pam Atchison, the director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.
"And this is an opportunity for us to showcase the Northwest Louisiana trail riders groups," said Henry Price, president of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.
The exhibition ends with a free finale on August 7th, where the trail riders will share stories from the legends and reality of the Black Cowboy. You can attend anytime from noon to 6 p.m.
Also part of the exhibition is a "Parade of Trail Riders and Block Party" event on Saturday July 24th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. 150 trail riders will parade throughout Downtown Shreveport with their horses. Afterwards, there will be Zydeco music and food at Artspace. This event is also free.