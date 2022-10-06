BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder has sent a letter to BlackRock, Inc. investment firm CEO Larry Fink saying he will divest all treasury funds from BlackRock. Schroder said $560 million has been removed to date and that a total of $794 million will be removed by year’s end.
“This divestment is necessary to protect Louisiana from mandates BlackRock has called for that would cripple our critical energy sector,” said Schroder, who serves as incoming chair of the national State Financial Officers Foundation. “I refuse to spend a penny of treasury funds with a company that will take food off tables, money out of pockets and jobs away from hardworking Louisianans.”
Schroder said his action is in response to recent reports that BlackRock has urged companies to embrace “net zero” ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investment strategies that would harm our fossil fuel industry, a vital part of our state’s economy. His letter comes following a meeting with BlackRock representatives, whose statements he said directly contradicted public messaging by Fink, including letters to shareholders and other BlackRock corporate communications materials.
Schroder acknowledged that BlackRock continues to invest in oil and gas companies. However, he concluded that it does not counterbalance the investment firm’s stated intent to force those companies—and all others—to adopt ESG-friendly practices, regardless of whether they were in the best interest of their clients.
Louisiana joins West Virginia who has pulled state funds from BlackRock and four other financial institutions.