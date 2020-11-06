BATON ROUGE, La. – State Treasurer John M. Schroder said Friday the Louisiana Treasury received $5.2 million in uncashed state income tax refunds for 20,855 people. The money was placed in the Unclaimed Property Program, where it can be easily claimed.
“Every year, we put uncashed income tax refunds into our Unclaimed Property Program. What’s unusual about this year is we received more refunds than we normally do,” said Treasurer Schroder. “Search at www.latreasury.com to see if your tax refund ended up in Unclaimed Property. This is your money. We want you to claim it.