BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received $5.63 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue.
State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced the receipt of the money on Friday. The money, he says, has been placed in the Unclaimed Property Program, where it can be claimed.
“Every year, we put uncashed income tax refunds into our Unclaimed Property Program. This year, that list includes almost 22,000 Louisiana residents and businesses,” Schroder said. “If you haven’t checked your name in our database in a while, there’s no better time than today. In fact, the amounts received in income tax refunds this year range from a few dollars to up to six figures.”
Search at www.LAtreasury.com or call us at (888) 925-4127 to see if your tax refund ended up in Unclaimed Property.