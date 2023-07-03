SHREVEPORT, La. - The vaping industry has been an important niche for small business. It's predicted to be a $170 billion dollar industry by 2030.
Louisiana lawmakers want a piece of that revenue, and have now tripled the excise tax from 5 to 15 cents per milliliter on all vaping liquid.
These prices will likely be passed onto the consumer.
Governor Edwards signed the bill into law, hoping to generate an estimated $14.8 million of funding, most of which will go towards the Louisiana State Police's salary hikes.
The remainder will be split between the Office Of The State Fire Marshal and The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
A 10 ml bottle is now an additional $1.50, and a 30 ml bottle is up $4.50.
The tax increases will affect e-liquid and juice, not disposable vapes.
But manufacturers will now be required by October 1st to register each of their products with Louisiana Alcohol and Tobacco Control at a price of $100 per product per year. The generated revenue from this registration fee was not included in the bills estimated revenue due to time constraints.
Manufacturers market e-cigarettes as an alternative to traditional smoking, but this tax is increasing the burden on adults who want a smokeless alternative.
The law forbids online retailers to sell to anyone under the age of 21 though the legal age to purchase tobacco in Louisiana is 18. Lawmakers are hoping it will keep vapes out of the hands of minors.
However data from the Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey says 1 in 4 middle and high schoolers use disposable vapes daily.
HB 179 is still pending, which would prevent the sale of flavored nicotine.
This is a developing story and will be updated during the next Louisiana Legislative Session.