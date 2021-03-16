SHREVEPORT, La. - More problems for those seeking to file for unemployed or update their claim.
It's already a tough situation if you are unemployed, but making matters worse is Louisiana Workforce Commission's website is down related to the American Cares Act President Biden signed into law last week.
Thousands of unemployed have been locked out and unable to access their accounts since last week.
"Sunday morning I started to file for my weekly benefits and I got a message saying that the system was down. I thought well maybe I'm doing it wrong so I'd come back and try it later and I got the same error message. And, it was saying that if you didn't file by the end of the week you would have to start over, so I started panicking. I've shown my husband where I've had 99 calls. You have to continue to call, call, call.....and then once you get in the system you have to stay on hold for anywhere from 45 minutes to 3 hours before you can get a live person. And, most the time when you get a live person, it's like 'we can help you, that's a different department," said Linda Henderson of Benton.
She's also wondering why it's a problem now, but it wasn't before under a different administration in Washington.
"When President Trump was in office and he extended the benefits there was no delay, so I don't understand why there's a delay when Biden signs the act into play. Why is there a delay now," said Henderson.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission issued the following statement:
"LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie said that the American Rescue Plan signed into law on March 11 will extend federal UI benefits until Sept. 6. With only two days between the bill being signed into law and claimants' filing for the week ending March 13, additional programming and implementation time was needed. Claimants will be able to file this week, and payments will process this week.
We expect the system to be fully functional no later than noon on Wednesday. The 72 hours needed for programming and testing will improve system functionality and claims processing.
As normal, all claimants have until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. to complete Weekly Certifications.
We remind claimants concerned about filing based on SSN that all numbers are accepted Wednesday through Saturday."