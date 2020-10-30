BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Oct. 24 dropped to 9,943 from the week ending Oct. 17 total of 13,039.
For a comparison, during the week ending Oct. 26, 2019, 1,867 initial claims were filed. The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 12,505 from the previous week’s average of 14,093.
The unemployment insurance continued claims also decreased to 128,378 from the previous week's total of 146,622. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,445 for the week ending Oct. 26, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 158,886 from the previous week’s average of 180,506.