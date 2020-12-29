BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Monday unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Dec. 19 dropped to 7,926 from the week ending Dec. 12 total of 9,289.
For a comparison, during the week ending Dec. 21, 2019, 2,218 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 9,527 from the previous week’s average of 10,057.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Dec. 19 decreased to 64,448 from the previous week's total of 66,810.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 15,358 for the week ending Dec. 21, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 70,281 from the previous week’s average of 75,004.