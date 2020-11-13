BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Friday the initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending Nov. 7 rose to 10,045 from the week ending Oct. 31 total of 8,419.
For a comparison, during the week ending Nov. 9, 2019, 2,272 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 10,362 from the previous week’s average of 11,245.
The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending Nov. 7 decreased to 98,935 from the previous week's total of 115,350.
The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,410 for the week ending Nov. 9, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 122,321 from the previous week’s average of 138,918.