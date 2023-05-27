BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church convened in a special session today to decide on a crucial matter: whether to grant permission to an additional 95 Methodist churches across the state to sever ties with the denomination.
This contentious issue has been driving thousands of Methodist churches in the South to disaffiliate due to ongoing disagreements regarding human sexuality.
Despite a handful of delegates opposing the vote, their numbers were insufficient to halt the proceedings. Within just an hour, the conference approved the requests of 95 churches to depart from the denomination. The emotional nature of the decision was evident, with one delegate describing it as a divorce, urging fellow members to consider what kind of separation they desired.
"Is it ideal? Does it divide us? Is it heartbreaking? Yes, absolutely," expressed one delegate. "But one of the things I have always said is there is work that is hard and it is holy. And sometimes those things go hand in hand. And today, we are here to do hard and holy work."
Among the churches permitted to leave were 12 located in Northwest Louisiana, including the iconic First United Methodist Church that has stood as a pillar in downtown Shreveport for over a century. The other churches in the region seeking separation were Brushwood, Ellerbe Road, First Methodist Minden, Plain Dealing, Gibsland, Heflin, Ida, Lakeview, Oak Grove, Springhill, and Vivian.
The vote, although decisive, created a somber atmosphere in the conference hall. There was no celebration among the winners. Instead, the realization that the split would be finalized within days weighed heavily on the attendees. Nearly one-third of those present would no longer be part of the United Methodist denomination.
"After today, for some, life will be expressed differently as we depart from one another," stated Delores Williamston, the Bishop of the Louisiana Conference.
In a subsequent phone interview, First Methodist Pastor Stephen Bell shared that the local church council will convene on June 1 to commence discussions about the next steps for their congregation.