BATON ROUGE, La. - In what could spark a Florida-style "Don't Say Gay" debate, a north Louisiana lawmaker has filed a bill that would ban any discussion of sexual identity and related topics for students from kindergarten through eighth grade.
The measure, House Bill 837, was filed by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton.
"I talked to some educators," Horton said Friday.
"They are not equipped nor do they want to deal with these types of issues that belong in the home," she said.
Horton said that while she has not heard of any problems in her district with classroom discussions involving sexual orientation, she has heard from parents in nearby Caddo Parish and "several pastors" encouraged her to file the bill.
The bill is only six lines long.
"No teacher, school employee or other presenter shall cover the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity in any classroom discussion or instruction in kindergarten through grade eight," according to the legislation.
"No teacher, school employee or other presenter shall discuss his own sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade twelve," the bill says.
A similar measure, which sparked controversy in Florida, has won legislative approval and is awaiting the expected signature of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 GOP Republican presidential contender.
Read more on Horton's bill from our news partner The Advocate.