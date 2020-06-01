BATON ROUGE, La. Louisiana will transition into Phase 2 of the statewide reopening plan Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday afternoon during his coronavirus new briefing.
The state entered Phase 1 on May 15, and in recent weeks, Edwards has been optimistic about Louisiana's transition into Phase 2.
Edwards said Louisiana as a whole is headed in the right direction, however, some areas are doing better than others.
According to criteria detailed by The White House, in order for a state to enter Phase 2, its statistics must not give any evidence of a rebound in coronavirus infections and all data should satisfy the criteria to enter phase 1 a second time.
Edwards urges caution as the state transitions into Phase 2, warning that novel coronavirus is still a threat to the community.
For this reason, he and other state leaders have repeatedly asked residents to continue wearing face masks while in public and to practice physical distancing guidelines recommended by state and federal health officials.