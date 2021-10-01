BATON ROUGE, La. - During the month of October, anyone in Louisiana receiving their first shot of the COVID vaccine is eligible to receive a $100 Visa gift card.
Louisiana's 'Shot For 100' incentive initially applied to students at colleges and universities, but beginning Friday, the program was expanded to include all age groups. Minors are eligible for the incentive but must receive parental consent to get the vaccine.
Patients must receive the vaccine at participating community-based sites listed on ShotFor100.com.
Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com, the card will be loaded with $100. The limited-time offer will end October 30 or while supplies last.
"By expanding the Shot for 100 campaign to everyone in Louisiana, we hope to see tens of thousands of additional people get their first dose of the safe and effective COVID vaccines, so we can end this pandemic once and for all," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement. "If you’ve not yet been able to go Sleeves Up yet, we’re hoping a cool $100 will help make the decision easier."
“We must do everything we can to stay safe and stop the next surge, and that includes getting the COVID vaccine,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer. “Vaccines are totally free, highly safe and readily available all across the state. It’s never been more urgent to get the shot, and we hope this new perk will encourage Louisianans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later.”
For more information about the program, visit ShotFor100.com or call Louisiana's COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 1-855-453-0774.