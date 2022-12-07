NEW ORLEANS - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will give Louisiana $45.7 million to bolster public health infrastructure over the next five years, the agency recently said. The funding is part of a $3.2 billion grant intended to shore up the public health workforce and modernize data collection.
About $43.7 million of Louisiana's funds will be used for employee retention, creating new positions and supporting Louisiana's only two local health departments in New Orleans and Plaquemines Parish. Those departments were too small to qualify for funding.
The money will also go toward retaining employees who were hired with COVID-19 funds that are expiring soon, according to a representative from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The nearly $2 million remaining will be used as a slush fund for quality improvement, workforce development, grants management, updating data systems and the LDH website communications support through an improved and more accessible LDH website along with a number of other initiatives.
Under the grant, all jurisdictions in the United States will receive funding.
