A ring lost more than 40 years ago is finally being returned to its owner.
“I was like, That is my ring. It, even now, sends chills up my spine.” Ninna Lopez, lost class ring 40 years ago
That was Ninna Lopez's reaction to seeing a Tik Tok video featuring her high school class ring. She got the ring in 1980 heading into her senior year at Airline High School in Bossier City.
“I paid for it myself and I had inscribed on the inside my initials. Not everybody was doing that, but I felt like it made it personal,” said Lopez.
She lost it soon after while she was heading home from her job at Sonic when she had to pull over after getting sick.
“And I flung my hand and flung the ring,” said Lopez. “But I searched and I went out the next day. I never found it”.
Sometime in the 80s it was found, interestingly enough, more than 150 miles away on the beach of lake DeGray in Arkansas by a teenage boy.
“He just saw it laying on the surface and he was excited,” said Tim Rimmer, whose brother found the ring.
“The only thing I can think of is somebody else must have found it and then they lost it,” said Lopez.
Rimmer's brother was that teen boy, but back then there was no social media to help find the owner. So, it sat at their home, nearly forgotten. Unfortunately his brother died earlier this year. Tim's mother gave him his class ring - sparking a memory.
“So by chance, did you find another ring?” asked Rimmer.
He got Ninna’s ring from his mother two weeks ago and immediately made a Tik Tok video. People researched and then the owner was found!
“I was excited. I was glad that we could finally get this ring back into the hands of the person that it belonged to,” said Rimmer.
The ring is in the mail and should get to her by Monday.
“I probably will wear it for just a little while, just as I don't know, as a momentum as to what happened. And then it's definitely going in a safe area,” said Lopez.