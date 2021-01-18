BATON ROUGE, La – Louisiana Women Lead (Lead), a non-profit, non-partisan organization whose mission is to train business-minded women to run for office in Louisiana, is inviting center or right-of-center women interested in running for office to apply for its spring training.
The Lead Training will equip women with everything needed to know to run for office:
Campaign Process
Networks
Marketing and Media
Public Speaking
Fundraising
Lead’s spring training will take place on 3/27/2021 and 4/10/2021 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Baton Rouge. Daycare will be provided. The deadline for applications is February 26, and accepted trainees will be announced on March 1.
Space is limited, so interested would-be candidates are encouraged to apply today by visiting www.louisianawomenlead.org and clicking “APPLY NOW.”
A separate training will take place in North Louisiana this year.
“One of the barriers preventing women from running for office in this state is a lack of support,” Renee Amar, Executive Director of Louisiana Women Lead said. “The Louisiana Women Lead spring training is going to bridge that gap and equip center-right women with the skills, information, and network they need to run for or be appointed to office in Louisiana.”
“Women account for only 18% of the state legislature and no woman holds a statewide elected office in Louisiana,” Cheryl Tolbert, LEAD Board Chair added. “Center and right-of-center women who are interested in seeking public office have the ideas, interest, and passion to lead, but they don’t know where to start. LEAD’s training will fix that.”
The cost for training is $500 and scholarships are available.