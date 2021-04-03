Shreveport, LA - KTBS continues to get calls and e-mails about problems surrounding unemployment payments in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission says, basically, 'we're doing the best we can.' But, there's a lot of frustrated people who have been unemployed for months and have spent hours and hours on the phone trying to get answers from the commission. One local woman has even tried to get a job with the Workforce Commission and this was her experience.
"I've been on the Louisiana website and I know that the Workforce Commission has positions available. I've applied, but I've got no response. I've been looking since July for a job. I have educational background, I have an MBA that I got from Central University in Michigan. But, I haven't been able to find a job in the Shreveport-Bossier area," said Linda Henderson, a Benton resident.
Caddo Parish is above the state unemployment rate at 8.6% right now. Bossier Parish is below the state level, at 5.4%.