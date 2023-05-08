BATON ROUGE, La. - To mark the 50th year of its unclaimed property program, Louisiana's state treasury is encouraging people to see if they might benefit from it — like the heir to $250,000 in old bearer bonds did recently.
Unclaimed property is lost or forgotten money from items such as royalties, unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities and insurance proceeds that were never paid out.
One in six individuals in Louisiana has unclaimed property, with claims averaging $900, the state treasury says.
