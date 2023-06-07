BATON ROUGE, La. - State Fire Marshal deputies are continuing their investigation into two separate mobile home fires in North Louisiana that claimed the lives of two men, one of them who was mobility-challenged.
The deadly fires were reported Sunday in Grand Cane and on May 31 in Winnsboro.
“After more than a month without a loss of life in a home fire, our agency was called to investigate four fatal fires within a week and a half, all in North Louisiana, and all but one involving a victim that was mobility challenged,” said State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, “I am calling on all individuals who are mobility challenged to take a look around your home, right now, and create an escape plan that helps you navigate your unique circumstances, quickly and efficiently, to ensure you can escape a fire threat safely.”
The most recent fire was reported around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Kayla Drive in Grand Cane. DeSoto Fire District No. 3 responded and learned two people were in the mobile home at the time the fire was discovered.
One man escaped and attempted to help the second man, who was mobility-challenged, but the rescue effort was unsuccessful.
Fire marshal deputies said the fire began in a bedroom. While an exact cause remains undetermined, deputies were unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction associated with overheating during appliance charging as a potential contributing factor.
The Winnsboro fire was reported at a mobile home in the 300 block of Clyde Weems Loop in Gilbert. Winnsboro firefighters found the body of a man in the home’s living room.
“Our preliminary death investigation reveals the decedent is Michael W. Stephenson, 68, of Baskin,” said Shane Scott, spokesperson for the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office, “Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by our office.”
At this time, deputies determined the fire began in the living room area where the victim was found. While an exact cause remains undetermined, deputies are unable to rule out the possibility that unsafe smoking practices could have been a contributing factor.
In addition, deputies have been unable to determine whether there were working smoke alarms in either home.