BATON ROUGE, La. - Researchers from the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication have released the third report of the 2023 Louisiana Survey. Findings show most residents support legal abortion when the mother’s life is in serious danger and in cases of rape, but opinion divides on other cases.
The 2023 Louisiana Survey includes two distinct efforts to sample residents of the state and conduct interviews. The Louisiana Survey polled 500 adult residents through traditional telephone-based surveys from across the state to find out how Louisianians view their government and its policies. The survey was conducted from March 22 to April 4, 2023, and the total sample has a +/- 5.8 margin of error. Additionally, the Louisiana Survey polled 509 adult residents in a survey administered online. The survey was conducted from March 22 to March 30, 2023, and the total sample has a +/- 6% margin of error. The primary report is based on the traditional telephone-based portion of the study. Findings from the third of three reports indicate the following views on abortion rights:
- Fifty-two percent (52%) of respondents said abortion should be legal in all or most cases, and 44% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.
- Eighty-five percent (85%) said that a woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion if her life is seriously endangered due to pregnancy, and 77% said a woman should be able to obtain a legal abortion if she became pregnant because of rape.
- Fifty-two percent (52%) of respondents said a woman should not be able to obtain a legal abortion if the reason she is seeking one is that she or her family has a very low income and cannot afford any more children. A similar share (54%) said a woman should not be able to obtain a legal abortion if the reason she is seeking one is that she does not want any more children.
- Fifty-one percent (51%) support Medicaid covering the costs of abortion, and 48% support requiring health insurance companies to cover the cost of abortion.
- Fifty-one percent (51%) oppose employers or insurance companies paying for women in Louisiana to travel out of state for an abortion.
- Fifty-seven percent (57%) oppose making it illegal for women in Louisiana to cross state lines to obtain an abortion, and 59% oppose making it illegal to provide assistance for a woman to get an abortion, such as providing money or transportation.
- Seventy percent (70%) of respondents support legally allowing people to possess small amounts of marijuana for recreational use. This marks a substantial increase since 2013 when just 42% supported legalization for recreational use.
- Democrats and Republicans see the opposing party as more extreme than they see themselves.
- Democrats’ and Republicans’ opinions about the opposing party have soured in recent years, with a growing share of Democrats having an unfavorable opinion of the Republican Party in the state and a growing share of Republicans having a very unfavorable opinion of the Democratic Party in Louisiana.