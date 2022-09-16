NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches celebrates its famous meat pie on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. It'll happen in the Landmark Historic District of the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase Territory. Of course there will be meat pies, music, fireworks, and children's activities. Admission is free.
- Days/Hours Open: Fri 5 p.m. ‑ 11 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. ‑ 11 p.m.
- Address: 100 Rue Beauport, Natchitoches, LA
The City of Natchitoches would like to advise the public that the following streets will close at 9:15 p.m. in preparation for a 9:45 p.m. fireworks display during the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival event on the downtown riverbank on Saturday.
- Church Street bridge
- Williams Ave from Whitfield Ave. to Henry Ave.
Church Street and Williams Avenue will open upon conclusion of the fireworks display once the Fire Marshal has given the all-clear.
The Rue Beauport Riverbank will also be closed to all drive-through traffic for both days of the Meat Pie Festival.
Entertainment for the festival includes RJ & Zydeco Smoove, Jelvis (Elvis tribute), Bad Moon Rising, and Bernie Alan.
For more information on the 20th Annual Meat Pie Festival, please visit Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival in Natchitoches Louisiana.