MARKSVILLE, La. - Five people died in a three-vehicle crash Monday on La Highway 29 in Avoyelles Parish. Six were injured.
Two residents of Ville Platte and one from Eunice were among those killed in the crash.
State police said the crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Six were injured.
Troopers said a pickup, driven by Derrick D. Kyle Jr., 21, of Cottonport, was northbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit van head-on. After the collision, which left both vehicles disabled, a southbound car struck the Ford van.
State police said that Kyle and his passenger, Jada D. Cook, 20, of Marksville, sustained fatal injuries. A third passenger in Kyle's vehicle, identified as a juvenile, was seriously injuries and taken to a local hospital.
The driver and three adult passengers in the van were seriously injured. Three additional adult passengers in the van were killed.
The passengers were identified as Steven Freeman, 60, of Ville Platte, Jacoby L. Mayes, 50, of Eunice and Hayward Petre Jr., 55, of Ville Platte.
The car's driver received minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.