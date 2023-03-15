BUCKTOWN, La. - It’s like a soft, warm, calm dog, except for the scary orange teeth, webbed back feet and that nasty, nasty rat tail. Neuty is Denny and Myra Lacoste's beloved, 22-pound pet nutria.
Denny Lacoste said Neuty likes to ride around with him in his pickup truck, with its head sticking out of the window just like a beagle. As you might imagine, one of the world's largest rodents causes a stir at the McDonald’s drive-thru window, Lacoste said.
Neuty may be nothing but an oversized muskrat, but compared to others of his kind, he lives the life of Elon Musk.
