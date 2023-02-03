jury box

BATON ROUGE, La. - A state law aimed at allowing people with past felony convictions to serve on juries isn't being followed in a swath of courts across Louisiana, threatening to bring proceedings to a halt and prompting some attorneys to argue that their clients aren't getting fair trials.

Since the law’s passage by the Louisiana Legislature in 2021, at least four courts — including those in Shreveport, Baton Rouge and New Orleans — have sent erroneous summons or questionnaires suggesting that people convicted of felonies cannot serve on juries, according to documents and interviews with court officials.

