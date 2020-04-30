BATON ROUGE, La. -- Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has requested Gov. John Bel Edwards amend his current emergency proclamation to open churches and houses of worship.
Landry said Thursday he wants churches to open immediately by following specific best practice guidelines.
Landry highlighted in the letter that "religious liberty is a bedrock principled right from which our freedom flows."
"As other states begin reopening and unrest in the Legislature continues, I believe many faith-based congregations will begin to meet with or without guidance," wrote Landry. "We are be better served by taking a proactive approach by publishing reopening guidelines that take a phased approach to faith services restarting. Without guidance based on best practices in place, this could be disastrous."
Landry offered Edwards a draft set of guidelines for opening and operating those locations. These include encouraging at-risk individuals and those with symptoms of illness to stay at home, exercising best sanitation practices, and making other appropriate adjustments.