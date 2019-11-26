The Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association is calling on Governor John Bel Edwards to discuss increasing infrastructure spending with the new legislative leadership. President of Louisiana Good Roads Ken Perrett says it is important to come up with a plan that everyone can support.
The non-profit organization is dedicated to promoting the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of the transportation system. in order to do this, Perrett recommends adjusting the gas tax.
He also says the state should try to use existing revenues if they can, because no one likes seeing tax increases.